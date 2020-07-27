The Lake Mills Recreation Department is looking to become the directing body of the Rock Lake Activity Center with the City of Lake Mills eventually purchasing the Rock Lake Activity Center building.
The council on Tuesday, July 21, OK’d City Manager Steve Wilke to write up a report on the potential project for the council on how a partnership with the Lake Mills Recreation Department and the Rock Lake Activity Center could work and how the building purchase would be funded.
“We would become the director for the organization,” said Ben Dayton, director Lake Mills Recreation Department.
Phase two of the plan will include the Recreation Department assuming programing revenue and expenses for the center.
“All that money would come through the Recreation Department’s Fund 80,” Dayton said.
The Rock Lake Activity Center would transition to a foundational group for the community center and act as a fundraising and guidance group.
“The board would focus on high quality programing, facility enhancements and the overall success of the program,” Dayton said.
Council President Mike Foster asked if Fund 80 could go away.
Wendy Brockert, business director for the Lake Mills Area School District said, “We are able to levy in Fund 80, it’s not something that will go away. We’ve talked about this with the school board and they are in favor of the venture. The school district really wants to work with the city on this project.”
The Recreation Department needs the city because the school district can’t simply buy the building without going to referendum.
The Rock Lake Activity Center Foundation could focus on fundraising efforts for the facility because of it’s not for profit status, with the day to day operations falling under the Recreation Department.
“My concern is that it can pay for itself and we don’t have to take tax money from citizens to repair the building over and over again and it needs to be profitable, so it can sustain itself as much as possible,” Foster said.
A memorandum of understanding is likely if the plan were to go through.
Vickie Schmidt said she would like to see the committee be long term with elected or appointed individuals, so duties are clear.
“It will be under the special revenue funds,” Wilke said. “The first decision is if we are going to purchase this is where is the money going to come from, how are we going to structure the account and how are we going to expect the payments to come,” Wilke said.
Carol Burrows of Club 55 said, “I was here in June of 2016 saying this very thing that we need a community center. It’s starting to show and it’s going to come to fruition.”
The council approved the sale of city owned real estate on the South Main Street to Kason, LLC. The bid for 1204 S. Main St. came in at $175,000 and the bid for 1117 S. Main and 113 Sandy Beach Rd. is $65,000. Condos or town homes will likely be built in the area.
Schmidt asked about the purchase price in comparison to the appraisals the council received.
“We have to have an appraisal, but the appraisal and the price don’t have to match,” Wilke said. “What we do with the property is generally we purchase the property, tear down the building and we have to go through all the environmental assessments. In this case they are buying the property as is, so we actually save money selling the one property as is.”
Currently a home sits on the property line.
“You are not making a comparison of apples to apples,” he said. “The revenue generation from the new property will be much greater than the old property.”
A sidewalk will be added on one side of Sandy Beach Road.
In other business the council:
– Heard about the city’s clean opinion for the audit year.
– Heard the second reading of a zoning change ordinance for Topel’s Towing, 1110 and 1122 S. Main St. from B2 neighborhood business to PB planned business to redevelop the area for a larger automobile and truck repair facility that serves the greater region. Because this district is primarily at high-visibility locations, quality building architecture, landscaping and other site improvements are required to ensure superior aesthetic and functional quality. The lands to be rezoned total 1.75 acres.
Wilke said the building will cost about $2.5 million and have about 10 employees in the building.
