She always says, ‘It’s a great day to be an L-Cat,’ and she means it through and through. Pamela Streich grew up an L-Cat and finished her career as one too, though she never really stopped being an L-Cat. In fact, she dressed up as the L-Cat a few times this summer on some pretty hot days.
Anyone who knows Pam Streich knows she’s a helper, a problem solver and has been a great leader as district administrator for the Lake Mills Area School District for the last four years.
Streich succeeded Dean Sanders as district administrator, who held the role for 11 years.
She had served as the principal at Lake Mills High School since 2010. Before that, she was the associate principal at Prospect Elementary School from 2007-2010 and the director of pupil services/special education in the district from 2000-2007. But before her jump into administration Streich started her career as an intern speech/language pathologist in 1985 in Lake Mills.
“Barb Leadholm set me up with an excellent experience after grad school. I then started in Watertown mid-year and stayed for 15 years,” Streich said. “I came to Lake Mills as the part-time special education coordinator under Dr. Don Childs in 2000. The following year, the position became full-time with the addition of part-time elementary with Jeannie Jerde.”
For those who knew Pam growing up they never would have guessed she would end up in education.
“My kindergarten year was awful,” Streich said. “I did not connect with the teacher and I did not want to be there. My family still thinks it is so funny that I ended up in education after that terrible experience for all of us. First grade was interesting because I loved my teacher and I attended one of the old buildings at the Middle School site while the ‘pods’ at Prospect were being built. It was a multi-age classroom which really fit me well.”
Streich said second grade was a little rocky too, but after that she got her footing in school and never looked back.
“Every year I had fantastic teachers, great friends and as I found out later when I entered UW Madison, an outstanding education. High School offered me several leadership training opportunities and travel experiences that opened up my world.”
She never dreamed she would go into education as a career. She credits a communications disorder class her freshman year at UW-Madison for helping her find the career.
“I left high school sure I would be a politician and/or psychologist,” she said. “Lake Mills has allowed me to combine all of my interests into a challenging career where, I hope, I have been able to give back to the very place that instilled all those interests in me.”
For Streich being embraced by the members of the Lake Mills Area School District and “watching students grow from inquisitive four-year-olds to confident 18-year-olds,” has been a great experience.
“Having the trust of the community to be part of that transformation is an incredible honor.”
Streich said she was so often taking care of others’ children in the schools her own children needed the support of other teachers and community members.
“Lake Mills Area School District has been a perfect fit for our family,” Streich said. “Our son had a wonderful school experience despite me being an administrator. More importantly, the district has allowed me to grow as an administrator and let me carry-on the tradition of focusing on building relationships. I often say that I don’t want any student to experience the feelings I felt as an early learner. Lake Mills continues to place relationships at the heart of our teaching and learning. I stress that in the hiring process and see it each and every day in our schools.”
Being a part of many of the ‘ah ha’ moments for people over the years has been very rewarding Streich said.
“From an administrator’s perspective, the ‘ah ha’ moments are more related to seeing a student, a staff member or a parent come to some new realization about themselves or problem solve through a challenge. There are so many moments that I have had the privilege to witness. Education is an outstanding career.”
There are too many people for her to thank, but Streich mentioned the teachers who mentored her throughout her years in Lake Mills schools.
“I had outstanding Lake Mills teachers myself who mentored me, challenged me and instilled in me that I could do anything,” she said. “I still laugh that Dr. Don Childs took the risk of hiring a newbie like me to take on such important roles. Dean Sanders supported me in becoming the High School Principal which turned out to be my favorite years as an administrator. I have been surrounded by outstanding administrative role models like Jeannie Jerde, Doris Thompson and my current administrative team who taught me more than they will ever know.”
Streich thanked the district office staff, especially Megan Larrabee who she says, “always has my back.”
She also thanked the Board of Education over the years, staff, families and the community for trusting her to be the district administrator.
“I hope that my focus on redeveloping systems for the district, updating the high school and continuing the legacy of excellence in Lake Mills Schools is seen as a small token of my appreciation and respect for this community.”
In her retirement Streich will be spending time doing mission work through her church.
“My family and I have been very active in disaster/construction/education mission work.”
But the most important thing will be spending more time with family. She thanked her husband Terry, who she says has often taken a back seat to the L-Cats.
While they wait for mission work to start back up after the pandemic they will focus on helping local non-profits with food insecurity and homelessness.
“We also have four very active granddaughters that fill our days with activities.”
School Board President Robert Dimperio credited Streich for her help getting the referendum passed in November 2018, which lead to the new academic wing at Lake Mills High School and multi-purpose athletic facility.
“You played no small roll in having that become a reality,” he said at a recent school board meeting. “You have the sincere gratitude of my colleagues on the board, past board members who’ve had an opportunity to work with you over the years and the community in general.”
Streich expects to address the community one last time at the Lake Mills High School graduation July 19.
Streich’s last day is June 30 in the district when Dr. Tonya Olson will succeed her as district administrator.
