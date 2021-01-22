“This was just a hobby that turned into a business,” says Kimberly Reiter, owner and artist at Rubbish Restyled & Company, 123 N. Main St. The business opened in Lake Mills on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Reiter started painting furniture at home three years ago and eventually moved into a booth in Oconomowoc and after moving to Lake Mills was looking for a location in town.
“This spot just opened up and it was time for me to open a store,” she said.
Reiter got her start in restyling furniture three years ago after moving to the area from Chicago and having to find a job she could do from home because of her husband’s crazy work schedule.
She started putting her pieces online and they did well. Eventually she started selling supplies online.
“With this shop I really wanted a spot where you could get everything you need and have a space available where they could try it.”
Reiter is completely self-taught, she says and has never taken any art classes.
“I’ve always liked interior design and I’ve always decorated my own home and found the cheapest way to update was paint, so I was always painting a room in my house or changing something around.”
In the store Reiter offers craft kits, in-person workshops, paint and supplies, transfers, molds and stamps, wall décor and gifts, among other items.
With the pandemic workshops are limited to six people.
“It’s just a fun space for people to go to.”
Reiter says Lake Mills has really welcomed her since she opened.
“It’s been such a warm welcome with the towns people,” she said. “They are fiercely loyal to their small businesses.”
