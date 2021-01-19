What started as a meeting in Sandy Whisler’s front yard in August has turned into a communitywide effort to keep Lake Mills schools and businesses open.
The Keep COVID Out Community Coalition began it’s work after Pam Streich, retired Lake Mills District Administrator, served as a liaison between the schools in Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Health Department.
“I attended school board meetings for every school in Jefferson County,” Streich said. “At every meeting there were impassioned pleas for parents to open schools, from kids to open schools and other people were saying we want options.”
She said school boards didn’t know what to do.
“We know it’s best for kids to be in school and I heard from different school boards around Jefferson County a similar message. We want to open schools but what is the community willing to do to help us do that?”
The answer here in Lake Mills was the partnership with the Citizen Advocates for Public Education.
“We want our schools to be open for in person learning, but we can’t do it alone,” said Sandy Whisler, Citizen Advocates for Public Education. “We started doing things in October.”
Keep COVID Out had a booth at the fall festival to get the word out and engaged businesses to join the effort to follow the three W’s— Wash your hands, Watch your distance and Wear a face covering.
Wallflower Market designed the Keep COVID Out graphic.
“Following the fall festival, we found out we had 13 community organizations who were interested in joining us,” Whisler said. “We want to keep COVID out of our community because we know that will keep all of us healthy, it will keep our schools open for in person learning and it will keep our businesses thriving.”
The group had received multiple donations from private citizens and community organizations.
“We received $400 from the Lake Mills Arts Alliance to kick off our campaign,” she said.
Streich said phase one was the effort to educate the community. Phase two involved engaging businesses.
“We came up with the poster’s you’ve seen at businesses around town,” she said. “We asked businesses if they would be willing to publicly announced that they are doing what they can within their business.”
So far over 60 businesses have signed onto the initiative.
The Lake Mills Community Foundation gave the group $1,250.
“We used that to buy $25 gift certificates from every business that is willing to join the campaign.”
There has been a daily drawing on Facebook for community members who are committed to Keeping COVID Out of the community. Each business received exposure on Facebook twice. Streich said she expects the drawings to go on through January because of additional businesses joining and donating.
“The next step it to do one final sweep of businesses to see if we missed anyone.”
The group has also been sharing messaging on Facebook about the three W’s.
“Our Facebook page is really growing in popularity,” Streich said. “We are constantly adding information in as it becomes available.”
With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available the next phase for the group will be to educate the public about the vaccine.
“In the next phase we want to say the vaccine is safe, it is important that you get the vaccine, not only for yourself but for the people you love and work with,” said Whisler, who will get her vaccine this week. “It’s going to be able to make our community safer as well.”
