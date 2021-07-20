A fundraiser is planned for Brian Schroeder at Tyranena Brewing Company Aug. 9 from 4:30-10 p.m.
Schroeder, a Lake Mills native, works on his family farm J&S Farms, drives tow trucks and plows snow. He spent over 20 years on the Lake Mills Fire Department and has been a 4H leader.
Schroeder was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and kidney cancer with a tumor growing on his lung.
His cancer hasn't slowed him down much and his family is looking to help him with current and future medical bills.
His daughter Ann Schroeder, organizer of the event, says her dad is truly her super hero, "I wanted to surprise my dad with this fundraiser because he truly is my super hero in plain clothes. On difficult days I am confident that I will be ok because I have his support and now I wanted to show him how much we support him," she said.
Brian's daughter, Mia Schroeder, started bartending at Tyranena this summer. The brewery will donate $1 for every pint purchased to the family. There will also be a silent auction with over 40 baskets and a brat and hot dog stand to benefit the family.
The brewery says they are hoping to secure a local band for the event.