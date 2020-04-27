Dear Editor,
Much discussion has been centered on reopening Wisconsin for business. What we should be focused on is what has to happen before reopening.
The number of new COVID-19 cases has to decrease. Currently both new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths per day are increasing. The increases are due, in part, to the increase in the number of tests.
Testing capacity has increased over three times from April 1 to April 25. The percentage of those who tested positive for the virus has stayed relatively constant at around 10% of the total tested. The percentage of positive tests is the number that must go down to see progress.
As of March 31 the total number of COVID-19 deaths was 16 and by April 26, total COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin had reached 272. The number of COVID-19 cases increased from 1,351 on March 31 to 5,911 on April 26. Daily reports of new COVID-19 cases set new highs several times in April, reaching a peak of 331 on Saturday, April 25.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates these numbers and other data daily at https://bit.ly/2xdqlFB. This data is the most accurate view of the effect of the virus on Wisconsin.
Testing for COVID-19 needs to increase to get a better handle on progress. Tests are needed to determine who has the disease, who does not and who has had the disease and has developed antibodies. Contact tracing needs to be increased to notify and test those who had contact with the newly discovered COVID-19 patients.
Determining if those have had the disease are immune to re-infection needs to be known. If immunity to re-infection does exist, the level of antibodies that need to be present for immunity must be found, as does an answer how long the immunity lasts.
Treatment drugs for COVID-19 need to be available. Some treatment options are starting trials and more are in development. A vaccine for COVID-19 needs to be in place and vaccination programs started, otherwise this will just start again.
Preparation for more coronavirus outbreaks needs to be in process. This includes supplies stockpiles both nationally and for each state. Manufacturers of critical equipment need to have excess capacity ready to go on line when the next outbreak occurs.
Larry Sieb
Lake Mills
