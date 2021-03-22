Dear Editor,

Brianna Behselich is invested in our school system. As both a mother and experienced educator, she understands, firsthand, the current hurdles affecting parents, teachers, and the district at this unprecedented time.

Having served students directly, she can attest to what teachers need to best meet their students’ diverse needs. As a mother of children currently enrolled in the Lake Mills Area School District, she is truly invested in our community’s outcomes, and will serve as the modern voice of the Lake Mills parent working to navigate these challenging times. Experienced. Invested. Discerning. Behselich will bring all of these qualities to the Lake Mills Area School District’s school board.

Pamela Jewell

Lake Mills

