The Lake Mills City Council has appointed a committee of Lake Mills citizens to make a recommendation to the council on the purchase of the Rock Lake Activity Center.
Ten community members were appointed to the committee and include; Richard Mason, Janel Pauli, Todd Temperly, Jason Palmquist, Ken Eimers, Troy Kloss, Gregory Polacheck, Lisa Kerler, Carrie Coffey and Carol Burrows. Non-voting members of the committee include: Ben Dayton, Lake Mills Recreation Department; Wendy Brockert, Lake Mills Area School District; Rene Wedel; building manager RLAC and Vicki Schmidt; council representative.
The group will begin meeting to determine if the purchase of the Rock Lake Activity Center would be a benefit to the city.
“Thanks so much for volunteering and make some sound decisions with sound information,” said Mike Foster, council president.
The council decided to put the issue of the Tyranena Bike trails back on the table after a robust discussion of the issues within the park.
Two residents spoke during public comment asking the council to take more time to consider the issues at Tyranena Park including erosion and safety of the trails. An issue with the trails nearest to the lake being multi-use was also brought up.
Council vice president Diann Fritsch mentioned zoning issues she’s noticed in the park.
“Ultimately we might take and develop one of the other properties the city owns as a separate bike park. That would be preferable to me,” commented Doug Fritsch, council member.
The park can continue to be used for mountain biking until further adjustments can be made in the future by the council, but Rob Goetz, director of Parks and Forestry, said the trails are no longer being maintained by the volunteers.
“I think there is a lot of work to be done before it even gets to a work session,” said Vickie Schmidt, council member.
The council approved the salary adjustment for the Lake Mills city manager. The city manager will receive $100,895,49 over 26 pay periods and will be eligible for a 0.5% bonus on or about Dec. 24, 2021.
The salary is based on two jobs, commented Foster, the city administrator is essentially the CEO of the light and water utility, he said.
“We do a yearly paper evaluation and at different points of the year we meet to make sure everything in the city is being run the way the council wants it run. We’ve been very pleased over the last year with Mr. Wilke’s work,” said Diann Fritsch.
City Attorney Dan Drescher commented that the 1.5% pay raise was given to all employees in the city of Lake Mills.
The council approved the sale of city owned land in the Lake Mills Business Park for $59,500,000 to Jamie Almquist for Laughing Dogs Daycare, currently located at 200 Enterprise Dr.
The new land will be used to build a new building for Laughing Dogs Daycare, which rents at its current location. The business would provide 24/7 dog kenneling facilities.
The 6.390-acre property includes 3.5 buildable acres.
“Dogs do make noise,” Diann Fritsch commented. “This property is still in the city, but it’s not near any residences.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.