Lake Mills community organizations have launched a new campaign “Keep COVID Out!”. Keeping our schools open and our students and staff safe will take a community effort. Several local organizations have joined forces to ask for the entire Lake Mills community to commit to the Three Ws: Watch your Distance, Wash your Hands, and Wear a Face Covering.
“Keeping our schools open is best for kids and we are all about kids!” said Dave Wendt, from Lake Mills Optimists. “We need to make sure that our staff and students are safe in order to keep schools open,” added Sandy Whisler, from Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE). Police Chief Mick Selck, President of Lake Mills Rotary announced that Lake Mills Rotary endorses the campaign, “As members of a community it is incumbent on all of us to work together to keep COVID out of our schools. The more precautions we all take, the slower COVID spreads in our community and thus our schools.”
Lake Mills schools could become a hub for COVID19 transmission if the virus is brought into the schools. To reduce this possible transmission and necessary closure, we need to #KeepCOVIDout. In order to do this, the organizers of this campaign are asking the entire community to commit to supporting a healthy Lake Mills community.
CAPE, Lake Mills Rotary, Lake Mills Optimists, Lake Mills Wellness Coalition, Club 55 Senior Center, Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills Lions Club, Lake Mills United Methodist Church, UCC First Congregational Church, LMASD School Board, and Lake Mills Community Foundation are the first to join together to ask all Lake Mills residents and guests to commit to following the 3Ws. Please show your personal commitment to supporting a healthy community by using the new #KeepCOVIDout Facebook frame on Facebook and watch for more ways as the campaign unfolds.
