The council tabled the proposed sale of city owned property at the south end of Lake Mills at a meeting Tuesday night.
The council discussed the item only due to appraisals not being ready in time for the meeting. The bid for 1204 S. Main St. came in at $175,000 and the bid for 1117 S. Main and 113 Sandy Beach Rd. is $65,000.
“We discussed this sale and selected a method for doing the sale,” said Steve Wilke, city manager to the council. The city had several parties interested including some who saw it in the newspaper only.
“The actual bid the council has discussed accepting was the Kason, LLC. bid,” Wilke said.
The proposal for the area could be commercial but if there are no commercial offers condos will likely be built, Wilke said.
“They were the high bidder in the project,” Wilke said. “The site is zoned multi-family, condos fall within that. It’s a difficult lot to build on, so they will have some site issues to deal with.”
The builders will likely be working with the Plan Commission, he said.
Kason LLC. is made up of Doug Mulay and Jason Forest.
“Both Jason Forest and myself are members of the community. Our goal is to develop 14 to 16 very attractive, high quality row houses, 1,800 to 2,000 square feet,” Mulay told the council. “We see the south end of town developing and we think it’s a great thing.”
“These will be vertical town homes,” Mulay said. “They will have options. There will be a base product and any owner could upgrade to different options.”
The council heard the first reading of a zoning change ordinance for Topel’s Towing, 1110 and 1122 S. Main St. from B2 neighborhood business to PB planned business.
The south end of Main Street is an aging commercial and industrial area that was located along a former rail line, now the Glacial Drumlin Trail. The northern parcel has been the home of Topel’s Towing and Repair for decades. The southern parcel is the former Dairy Queen site that has been in disrepair for years. The lands to be rezoned total 1.75 acres
A memo to the Plan Commission from Dustin Wolff, city planner said, “Redevelopment of the lands is proposed for a larger automobile and truck repair facility that serves the greater region. Because this district is primarily at high-visibility locations, quality building architecture, landscaping and other site improvements are required to ensure superior aesthetic and functional quality.”
The council voted to approve a conditional use permit for the property owned by Thomas Fay located between 304 and 314 Lake Shore Drive, with the amendment that the 24 ft. corridor be restored to the property.
The petitioner requested to thin the overstory vegetation within the 35-foot shoreline buffer to provide for views of Rock Lake and an eventual lake access via stairway. The parcel located on the east side of Lake Shore Drive is currently vacant and will presumably be developed into a single-family structure. The conditional use is being requested to improve the marketability of the lot
“The Fays were led to believe they could cut a 40 ft. vision corridor on a lot they own on Lake Shore Drive. They had that completed by a contractor and we were noticed there had been some shoreline cutting,” Wilke said.
The property owner exceeded their shoreline cutting ability of 24 ft.
“What do you do with a cutting that has already been done,” Wilke asked.
The item was taken to the Plan Commission. Patricia Cicero, water resources management specialist, made recommendations at the meeting and again at the council meeting Tuesday.
“About 90% of the living things in a lake are found in the shoreland areas. How we manage this area can affect our lakes,” Cicero said during public comment.
The council can require remediation of the 16 ft. area outside the vision corridor or it can provide the conditional use permit that accepts what was already cut.
“The big concern here is erosion control,” Dan Drescher, city attorney said. “It appears it wasn’t high quality vegetation that was removed from the shoreline. A compromise here may be to put in native plantings that would assist in erosion control and satisfy the ordinance be put into that 16 ft. if you are not comfortable allowing the conditional use.”
The council can also restrict subsequent permits for the property. Drescher said the council does have the ability to issue fines for the violation.
“One of the reasons this was done was to prep for a potential sale, which makes sense,” Council President Foster said.
The landscaper spoke with the DNR and not the city before starting the work.
“We would never have done this knowing it was against the rules,” Sharron Fay said.
The buyer of the lot is eager to make the property beautiful the current owner said of the property, she mentioned.
The conditional use would go with the property.
“This conditional use would not prevent them from completing the sale,” Foster asked.
“It won’t prevent a sale possibility as long as they understand there is a conditional use to comply with,” Wilke said.
A plan on how to do the remediation is due back to the city in 30 days.
The council voted 4-1 to disallowed a claim for unlawful or excessive property tax assessment for Robert Mangen for 2019 property tax assessment for 9.544 acres of vacant land located near a property being developed on Tyranena Park Rd. The 2019 property tax assessment was $196,000 in 2018 the tax assessment was $38,400.
The claimant failed to attend Open Book concerning 2019 property tax assessment and failed to file a timely objection according to Drescher. The claimant did attend Open Book for 2020 concerning the property tax assessment and negotiated a reassessed valuation for $66,800 for 2020.
“What recourse does the petitioner have if the claim is disallowed at this time,” Foster asked.
“The petitioner can file a claim in civil court and sue the city for excessive tax,” Drescher said. “When we originally looked at this claim staff felt like it was an error that was made by the appraiser or the assessor.”
“The books are only open at that one time of year to go through them,” Foster said.
“A big part of this argument is the city will have a slim likelihood of receiving that tax from the state,” Drescher said.
“This is a situation where had the procedure been followed there was a likelihood we could have recouped the taxes refunded to the property owner,” said Elizabeth Milbrath, city treasurer. “That’s not the situation we are in right now.”
In other business the council:
— Approved a private well permit for Donald Simdon.
