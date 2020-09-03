Dear Editor,
On the subject of the city purchasing the RLAC building, there has been no public forum for city taxpayers to ask questions. At a August 2017 meeting, I spoke that on new facilities, public input is important. At the June 2018 meeting where they were discussing spending $200,000, I had questions at public comment and was told my questions were improper at public comment and told to submit them by correspondence and questions and concerns would be addressed. They were not. That is not a opinion. It is fact backed by public record.
In the correspondence sent, a facility study from another municipality showed at least two public hearings before that city moved forward. I can find many more facility studies from other cities showing public hearings. Our own school district would never think of adding a new building without public meetings.
At a time when city debt is on the rise just to pay for necessities, I think asking questions about adding another expense is important. The city just ended decades of owing a restaurant building plagued by lack of funds for maintenance resulting in demolition. Purchasing the RLAC seems to be repeating history again.
If my questions are not going to be answered at the council meetings or correspondence, my only option is to express displeasure in the media. The burden of proof is on you and if you claim you are answering questions, what forum should I use to get my questions answered or concerns addressed?
Todd T. Temperly
Lake Mills
