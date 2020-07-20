Dear Editor,
We are in the infancy of reimagining our lives together: health care systems, our public education system, criminal justice/policing, small business/entrepreneurship, our democracy, our infrastructure, and so much more.
To solve these problems, we will need leaders with courage, resilience and out of the box thinking. We will need leaders that listen to all of their constituents in order to minimize unintended policy consequences. We will need leaders that act, instead of politicians that protect the status quo and their biggest donors.
Our systems were already struggling and the last few months have been devastating to our nation. Yet, I believe there is opportunity in this moment, so long as we have serious leaders with the necessary skills to see us through it all.
Our Republican leaders had their opportunity to strengthen our systems and they chose to ignore the issues most important to their constituents. They are still unwilling to create policies to improve their constituents lives and livelihoods. It is time for true leadership that isn’t afraid of doing the tough work of change.
Mason Becker, Melissa Winker and Tom Palzewicz have the leadership qualities we need to move us forward. For more information go to jeffwidems.org.
Ryan Grady
Lake Mills
