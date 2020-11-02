A Lake Mills man was arrested on Halloween for driving under the influence, after a crash on Interstate 94.
Jose Luis Gonzalez Campos, 30, of Lake Mills was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 94 just east of the city of Lake Mills Saturday at 12:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, troopers located two crashed vehicles, an occupied Hyundai, and an unoccupied Infiniti in the eastbound ditch area with significant crash damage and open intoxicant containers inside.
Witnesses reported the male driver of the Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving prior to crashing into the Hyundai. The driver was seen running from the Infiniti into a nearby wooded area. City of Lake Mills Police and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office searched for the driver, located him nearby, and brought him back to the crash scene.
The driver displayed signs of impairment, and after standardized field sobriety testing was arrested.The driver was also cited for Operating After Revocation. A preliminary breath test showed an ethanol level of 0.184.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then taken to the Jefferson County jail where he was booked.
