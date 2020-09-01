There will not be a recall election for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education seat vacated by Rachael Davies, according to District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson.
Davies resigned last week and the members of the Recall Rachael Davies group said they would not go forward with submitting the collected signatures.
The group said in a Facebook post, “We now feel there is no need to burden taxpayers with special elections, so we will no longer be collecting recall signatures. Out of respect for the time involved with school reopening during this pandemic, we will trust the remaining board members to use their best judgment regarding the current vacancy.”
Davies came under scrutiny by members of the public after a controversial Facebook post on her page circulated in July. The recall committee organized last month.
She said in a statement Tuesday, she was saddened no one approached her to have a conversation about what preempted her words, which were deleted shortly after the post was made.
“The recall group rushed to judgment and interpreted them (her words) how they wanted to. There was no discourse, just assumptions and divisiveness. On top of that, my term was ending in April 2021. The recall group was fine spending $15,000 to $20,000 of school district dollars to fill a seat for 3-4 months. Those are dollars that should be used for our children, not to advance a political agenda. The conduct of the recall group was sad and disappointing and not reflective of the sentiment of the greater Lake Mills community. Unfortunately, their actions will likely deter good, qualified candidates from running for school board in the future,” Davies wrote.
The board will publicize the vacancy in the newspaper and establish a deadline to receive applications to fill the open position on the board, according to the school board’s policy. The board will review applications and choose and applicant to fill the vacancy and an alternate in case the chosen person does not accept.
The appointed individual will serve on the board until the election in April.
Any qualified elector of the district who is interested in filling this limited-term vacancy may submit a letter of application to Megan Larrabee by email at megan.larrabee@lakemills.k12.wi.us or to the LMASD District Office, 120 East Lake Park Place, by Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. Interested persons will interview with the board at a special meeting on Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.