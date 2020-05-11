4/30/20
Domestic Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street
5/1/20
All Other Reports – Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street
Fraudulent use of credit card Elm Street
911 Hang Up Oakbrook Drive
Citation-Speeding E. Lake Street/Owen Street
All Other Reports – Disorderly Conduct Wildflower Way
5/2/20
Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road
Theft S. Main Street
Check Welfare Cherokee Path E
5/3/20
Burglar Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Alarm N. Main Street
Emergency Detention E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang up Water Street
Written Warning Speeding, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street
Reportable Accident, Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Possession of Marijuana, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road
Welfare Check Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lockout Stony Road
5/5/20
Custody-suicidal subject (detox) W. Madison Street
Check Welfare S. Main Street
Citation-Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Written Warning Fail to obey sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Citation-Fail to Obey Traffic Sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Operating After Revoked 3rd, Citation Fail to Obey Traffic Sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
5/6/20
All other- unwanted subject Topeka Drive
