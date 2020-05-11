4/30/20

Domestic Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street

5/1/20

All Other Reports – Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street

Fraudulent use of credit card Elm Street

911 Hang Up Oakbrook Drive

Citation-Speeding E. Lake Street/Owen Street

All Other Reports – Disorderly Conduct Wildflower Way

5/2/20

Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road

Theft S. Main Street

Check Welfare Cherokee Path E

5/3/20

Burglar Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

Alarm N. Main Street

Emergency Detention E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang up Water Street

Written Warning Speeding, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street

Reportable Accident, Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Possession of Marijuana, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road

Welfare Check Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lockout Stony Road

5/5/20

Custody-suicidal subject (detox) W. Madison Street

Check Welfare S. Main Street

Citation-Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Written Warning Fail to obey sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Citation-Fail to Obey Traffic Sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Operating After Revoked 3rd, Citation Fail to Obey Traffic Sign S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

5/6/20

All other- unwanted subject Topeka Drive

