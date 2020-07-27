What is the short term and long-term plans for high school athletics in the state? With the state of the pandemic and COVID who knows, but a representative of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association discussed the topic with the Lake Mills Rotary Club recently.
Dean Sanders, retired Lake Mills Area School District administrator, invited Tom Shafranski, assistant director of the WIAA, to speak about everything going on with high school sports in Wisconsin at a Lake Mills Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, July 21.
“In Lake Mills you have been so well represented statewide and so well known for your high school athletic programs,” Shafranski said. “Dean was a president of the WIAA Board of Control and a member of the advisory council.”
Shafranski, who is from the central part of the state, explained the WIAA’s goal is to produce strong leaders through education-based sports.
“Education based sports truly teaches dedication, discipline, responsibility and leadership.”
He said the most expensive high school sports ticket is $10.
“We are doing these things for our young people in hopes of bringing them into adulthood with the characteristics that we believe are so vital.”
He said studies show students who participate in high school sports and other activities usually averages a 3.2-3.332 GPA, whereas non-participants are about 2.48 GPA. He said average days missed of school are much less for those participating in activities.
A survey from the University of Chicago found high school athletes take more challenging courses and 92% of participants don’t use drugs.
Right now, the main focus of the WIAA is keeping students safe and healthy.
“You are now seeing some of the professional programs trying different things to get their sport to operate,” he said. “You are going to see this with the University of Wisconsin and the Big 10. There will be other chips that will fall along the way as decisions get made over the next couple of weeks.”
Shafranski said the youth sport industry has taken off in the last few years.
“A couple of years ago it was an $8 billion-dollar industry. In 2017 that went up to $15 billion, two years later it went up to $17 billion. It was projected to be $29 million this year until COVID-19 came around.”
He said many of those non-school events are still going on.
“We are education-based athletics. We’ve got to maintain a balance with what is happening in our schools, which creates an even bigger challenge verses the non-school youth sports.”
Shafranski said being a high school coach or administrator is very challenging right now.
“We need coaches, administrators and assistants who really care and look out for athletes. I’ve seen the good ones. I’ve seen the bad ones and then when we’ve got the bad ones we need help hiring good people and firing good people.”
Shafranski said as far as sports go this fall he does not have all the answers.
“Our schools are committed, and we are committed with providing a safe tournament and sports season when the opportunity presents itself. This isn’t just us as the WIAA, we are only a 19-member staff, we only take care of the tournaments. Your schools and your conferences handle the regular season, so this is a huge coordinated effort that is taking place,” he said. “As of right now nothing has changed. There have been no decisions no matter what you’ve heard rumor wise.”
The sports season is planned to start Aug. 10.
Shafranski mentioned 33% of officials are not planning to return this fall.
“We know there is going to be a number of teachers and coaches who don’t return who help us out as far as coaching is concerned.”
He also mentioned the mental health of student athletes has been jeopardized over the last six months, according to a study the organization has done.
“We’ve got a whole school year and next summer to be able to look at things,” he said as far as planning the sports seasons.
He mentioned the plan to take fall sports and move them to Spring.
Some aspects of the fall sports season in Wisconsin are still up in the air, but the WIAA Board of Control made some changes to when the season will start during a meeting on Thursday, July 23.
After discussing input from all parts of the state for a couple of hours during a virtual gathering that included input from approximately 20 people, the 11-member group passed by an 8-3 vote a motion to start the girls tennis, girls golf, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country seasons on Aug. 17.
It also pushed back the start to the football, boys' soccer and boys’ and girls' volleyball seasons to Sept. 7 in an effort to allow students to participate on some level during the COVID-19 pandemic, which already ended last winters' sports season prematurely and wiped out the spring seasons.
That motion also stated that schools not able to compete in the fall could potentially find time for a season in the spring. Those details will come from the WIAA in the future and were not discussed on Thursday.
The WIAA will also work on opportunities for schools and conferences that cannot play sports in the fall. The WIAA board of control is scheduled to meet on Aug. 14
Shafranski said the WIAA is prepared to run tournaments if high schools want to do them.
“We look at everything, problem solve it and do the best we can with situational management. We are really trying to look at the big picture,” he said.
He said for school leaders the decisions whether to go forward with fall sports or not are difficult.
“We don’t know exactly how school is going to look. We don’t know how high school sports are going to look, but we are getting there. There is going to be a safe plan that comes forward.”
