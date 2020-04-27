James Brey, the founder of Aztalan Engineering, has died at 90 years old. Brey was living at Lilac Springs before his death April 21.
He graduated from UW-Madison as a mechanical engineer and founded and operated Aztalan Engineering from 1978 to 2014.
“He was 90 years-old and had a good, long life. It was peaceful, and my sisters and I got to be with him in gloves and masks,” Linda Glendon said.
Brey worked out of his garage for 10 years before building his first building on County Road B.
“My dad always wanted his own business,” Glendon said. “He was an entrepreneurial type person and it worked out for him. He was a mechanical engineer and he was an employee of Hamlin in Lake Mills when we moved to this area.”
His company started making parts for a company called Nicolet in Madison and eventually GE Medical, which they still make parts for today.
“He was such a hard worker and had some key employees who stood the test of time who worked with him and stayed with him for many years.”
Brey built his first building in Lake Mills in 1988 and expanded in 2000.
“He built his second building in 2010 because he needed more room for manufacturing. In 2014 my dad retired. GE Medical remained the biggest customer and with the coronavirus GE is looking for ventilator parts and Aztalan is able to do that. They’ve been making those parts for a long time already.”
Brey served during his country in the Army during the Korean War as a Senior Army Aviator retiring as a highly decorated Major and later serving in the National Guard for 25 years. He was injured twice during the conflict and received two purple hearts.
Brey served the community through being a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, the Clarence Bean – Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67, the Lake Mills Rotary and Ducks Unlimited. He was a member Milford Hills Hunt Club and was an avid outdoorsman.
“He helped build the Rotary Park Pavilion. He and my mom worked the concessions at the park.”
Whatever he did Glendon said her mother Jean, who was a nurse, was constantly supporting her father.
“She was very supportive of my dad’s business being in her home. She made coffee for the guys every day. My mom was such a good support system for my dad. My mom was by his side helping with Rotary and Ducks Unlimited as a volunteer and especially at Rotary Park concessions. She was a big part of that.”
He may be best remembered for his love of dogs. Brey had seven Labradors, all named Beau.
“He was the most tenacious hard-working person,” Glendon said of her dad. “Growing up on a farm there were no frills and it was every man for himself and I think he went into the Army to see what he could do. He had a lot of potential and he was a self-made person. He didn’t have help, he did it on his own. He was driven and worked hard. He loved working and still had farming in him.”
