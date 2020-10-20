The Jefferson County Health Department, in partnership with the members of the Jefferson County Testing Task Force, is pleased to announce that the National Guard will be providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Jefferson County Fair Park on the following dates:
October 23 & 24, October 30 & 31, November 6 & 7, November 13 & 14, November 20 & 21 and December 4 & 5. Testing on Fridays will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is free to and open to anyone 5 years of age and older with or without symptoms related to COVID-19.
Registration is not required but pre-registration will assist in persons going through the testing site faster. Register at covidconnect.wi.gov.
The Fair Park is located at 503 N. Jackson Avenue in Jefferson, WI 53549.
The Jefferson County Testing Task Force has been meeting weekly to try to assure that adequate COVID-19 testing is available in the Jefferson County area.
Members of the Task Force include: Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Administration, Jefferson County Fair Park, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Fort HealthCare, Watertown Regional Medical Center, City of Watertown Department of Public Health, Aurora Summit, Oconomowoc Pro Health, Walworth County Health Department, UW-Whitewater, Rock River Community Clinic, UW Health, and Dean Healthcare.
For more information email covid19@jeffersoncountywi.gov or see Jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4covid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.