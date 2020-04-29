One of the most talented marching bands in the state won’t have a summer band season this year due to the continued regulation on mass gatherings due to COVID-19. The Lakeside Lutheran High School Warrior Marching Band announced the cancellation of its summer marching season this week in a letter to students.
The band was all set to travel to Canada this season for the Calgary Stampede, but when that event was cancelled a number of other cancellations followed.
“With the cancellation of the Stampede, our hand was forced,” said Glen Pufahl, marching band director.
The band plans to be back in swing next summer when they will be heading to St. Louis.
“We are looking into making some changes to the St. Louis trip. Since we were not able to have a season this year, we are looking at extending next year’s trip by a few days. As we are doing our research, we are doing our best to add some very cool new aspects to the trip yet keep the cost as low as possible,” the letter said.
To make it up to the Class of 2020 they will be allowing this year’s senior class to go to Calgary in 2022, when the band heads back to Canada.
“If you go to St. Louis with us in 2021 (Super Senior), we will allow you to come back for one extra year (Super, Super Senior) to go to Calgary with us,” Pufahl wrote. “I know that the cancellation of this season is a disappointment. And trust me, no one is more disappointed than I am. However, please keep Summer Band on your mind. We are doing all we can to make next year’s trip even more spectacular than ever before.”
Locally the Town and Country Day Parade, where Lake Mills residents see the hard work of the band, has also been cancelled.
