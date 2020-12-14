12/3/20
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. C.P. Avenue/Jefferson Street
Citations Habitual Truancy and contributing to truancy X 2 Catlin Drive
Alarm Lake View Avenue
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Vehicle Lockout Enterprise Drive
911 Hang Up Reed Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
12/4/20
Warning Speeding S. C.P. Avenue/Jefferson Street
Citation Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Woodland Beach Road
Warning Improper Attached License Plates N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
Citation Operate After Revocation, Warning Tint 89/CTHV
Citation Operate After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics 89/CTHV
Warning Speeding, Illegible Plate Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Mulberry Street/E. Madison Street
Warning Defective Third Brake Light, Criminal Complaint Possession of Prescription Without a Prescription x 3. K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/ Mulberry
12/5/20
Open Door S. Main Street
Open Door N. Main Street
Open Door N. Main Street
Warning Defective Brake Lamp N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp and Brake Lamp Mulberry Street/ Prairie Avenue
All Other Disorderly Conduct Brewster Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson County, OWI 7th Offense Americas Best Value
Warning Speeding S. Main Keyes
Warning Failure to Maintain High Mounted Stop Lamp CTHV/Mulberry
Written Illegible Plate CTHV/Brewster Drive
Warning Tint K-9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/ E. Mill
Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Failure to Carry Driver’s License CTHV/Mulberry
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Illegible Plates, Defective High Mounted Brake Lamp Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue
All other Harassment S. Main Street
12/6/20
Warning Speeding S. Main Stret/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Failure To Display License Plate CTHV/CTHA
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line CTHV/CTHA
Warning Defective Headlamp, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, K-9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/CTHA
12/7/20
Open Door N. Main Street
Warning Fail to Obey Crossing Guard Main Street & Madison Street
Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main Street & Lake Park Place
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path
Accident Property Damage Only, Citation No Valid Driver License, Inattentive driving, No insurance. Citation Possession of Marijuana Hwy 89/Hwy V
12/8/20
Warning Speeding N. Main Street & Grant Street
Warning Defective brake light Main Street & Madison Street
911 Hang Up W. Lake Park Place
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Phillips Lane
12/9/20
All Other Browns Court
Warning Speeding Hwy V/E. Mills Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Woodland Beach Road
Warning Failure To Display License Plate Campus Drive/Church Street
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Tint/Seatbelt CTHV/89
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign, All other Possession of THC CTHV/CTHA
Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Complaint Possession of THC Tamarack Drive
