A former American Field Service student from Malaysia to Lake Mills, who spent the past 46 years as a dentist near Seattle, has been honored with the 2021 American Dental Association Humanitarian Award.
Dr. Theresa Cheng came to Lake Mills in 1975. Cheng initially stayed with the Schultz family and then with the Krulls.
“I’ve stayed in contact with the Krulls. The sisters came and visited me in November 2019,” she said.
She has many memories of her time in Lake Mills.
“There are so many wonderful memories but the most memorable are the people...besides the host families, my classmates, folks at Lions club, Rotary, etc. are so kind and I’ve learned so much about life, love and the human spirit.”
Dr. Cheng retired in 2016 and founded a non-profit to help combat veterans get dental care around the country, Everyone For Veterans (E4V). The program honors those who have served in war zones by reaching out to the community to find qualified dental professionals.
To date, more than 480 low-income, combat veterans in more than 30 states have received free dental treatment as a result of the efforts of the Washington state-based nonprofit. E4V also networks with dozens of specialists and dental labs across the U.S. that have agreed to provide volunteer services to low-income veterans.
Cheng was inspired by a reading about a soldier in her area who suffered injuries in Iraq 2008.
Dr. Cheng began designating one day each year to treating veterans and their family members on a pro-bono basis at her practice. As she met more and more veterans, she discovered more about the challenges they faced when it came to maintaining their oral health.
Cheng said most veterans do not have dental care and low-income veterans can’t afford to buy a dental plan.
Cheng is still recruiting dentists around the country to work with the organization.
Cheng said, “Lake Mills is always close to my heart and if I am helping veterans around the country, I'd like to give a special shout out to Wisconsin veterans and the community. Go L-Cats!”
To learn more about E4V, visit everyoneforveterans.org.
