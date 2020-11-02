The Lake Mills Fire Department was called to the scene of a fully engulfed barn fire early Sunday morning.

Lake Mills Fire was dispatched at 12:07 a.m. Sunday to the report of a fully involved barn fire at N5383 Harvey Rd.

Lake Mills Fire Capt. Joel Theder said there were no animal casualties or injuries as a result of the fire.

“The barn was pretty much an empty structure,” he said.

The department was on-scene for 2 hours. Mutual aid was requested from Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Waterloo, Sullivan, Helenville and Western Lakes fire departments.

