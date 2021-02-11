Find Your Farm (2021)

Talk to local food producers at the Find Your Farm event on Wednesday Feb. 17.

 CSA

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) sign-up season is in full swing and shares are going fast. Join CSA for a virtual Find Your Farm event on Wednesday Feb. 17, from 4-6 p.m. CST, to meet CSA farmers and decide on the CSA farm and share that is the best fit for your household.

You can tune into the event on Zoom or Facebook live along with 14 farms that serve the Madison, Reedsburg/Baraboo, Stevens Point, Twin Cities, Viroqua, and Wausau communities. Learn about how CSA works, find pick-up locations near you, and talk with local farmers to choose a CSA share for the season.

Kicking off the event, Chef Jamie Hoang of the Laotian-Thai restaurant Ahan, will provide a cooking demo on how to make Red Curry Udon Noodles with seasonal produce. This dish, along with almost all of Hoang’s creations, can easily be modified for all dietary needs and preferences. Join the Find Your Farm event at 4 p.m. sharp and add another tool to your cooking prowess.

In this continued time of social distancing, increased cooking at home, and interest in eating healthy and nutritious food, CSA is one of the best ways to take care of yourself and the environment.

Receive local and organic fruits and vegetables, picked at peak freshness, delivered right to your door or neighborhood on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. There are many share sizes and types to choose from, so let CSA help you find the right one for you.

Farmers and FairShare staff will be available via Zoom to answer questions and help you choose the right share for you. Visit https://www.csacoalition.org/find-your-farm to find out more about the event.

In addition to delicious fresh produce that is good for you, your community, and the environment, other perks of CSA membership include:

• Newsletters with farm updates, cooking tips, and recipes;

• A chance to meet your farmer via virtual or socially-distant events; and

• Flexible payment options.

For those on a budget, check out FairShare’s Partner Shares Program, which assists households in affording a CSA share. FairShare will provide up to $350 to qualifying applicants who are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because funding is limited and spots fill up quickly.

