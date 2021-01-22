Jefferson County held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the past couple of weeks.
A total of 274 individuals were vaccinated on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 523 on Thursday, Jan. 14 and an additional 54 on Friday, Jan. 15.
"Though we initially planned to vaccinate a total of 300 individuals over the first two days, we saw we were able to vaccinate a higher number of individuals and quickly scaled our capacity to vaccinate more individuals than we originally anticipated," said Gail Scott, Director of the Jefferson County Health Department in a press release.
"Among those we vaccinated were healthcare workers from various settings, long-term care facility staff, police and other public safety personnel, and small groups of school staff who were prioritized to receive vaccine given their greater exposure and risk. This was a great milestone for our county and residents as we continue an organized and efficient rollout of vaccine with the hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight."
The county is continuing to vaccinate people in phase 1A. For more information on who is included in Phase 1A, click here. On January 19th, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that individuals aged 65 or older would be eligible for vaccine beginning on January 25th. Eligible individuals should visit our website or email vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov to sign up for vaccination.
Details regarding which individuals will be eligible in Phase 1B to receive vaccine have not been published at this time. The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) has sent those recommendations to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Once details on who will be eligible in Phase 1B have been published, we will move forward with registering those individuals to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Details on how to do that will be posted on our website, dashboard, and social media. You can find more information about this guidance on the DHS webpage linked here.
There is still no wait list to register for the vaccine. The public, including those who have been vaccinated, are asked to be patient and to continue everyday precautions consistently to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting gatherings, wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands frequently. This will help us to manage any additional spread of the virus while vaccination efforts continue.
"We know this is a frustrating or anxious time for many folks. It has been a long road here, and the prospect of being vaccinated and feeling a sense of protection from potential illness is exciting. Know that Jefferson County is striving to vaccinate safely, efficiently, and in a prioritized manner that will reduce the burden of new cases and severe illness from COVID-19 as best as possible. We are assessing our procedures from these past clinics to improve registration, scheduling, and communication for our future clinics," Scott said.
