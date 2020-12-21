Dear Editor,
The Keep COVID Out Community Coalition formed in early October with the goal of keeping our schools open for in-person learning, our businesses thriving, and our community safe. We now have more than 70 business and organizational partners who are following and promoting the 3 W’s - Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear a face covering. These simple steps can save lives.
As you celebrate the holidays with your family and friends, we ask all of our community to please join us in this effort. Wearing your face covering indoors and out, being vigilant about hand hygiene, limiting the size of your gathering to 10 people or less, and taking your gatherings outside are all ways to be safe as you celebrate.
Keep in mind that your choices for celebrating the holidays will determine how long our schools will be able to offer in-person learning in January. Our kids are counting on you. Please choose wisely.
Keep COVID Out Community Coalition Planning Team
