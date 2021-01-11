A 24-year-old Cambridge man is now serving 80 days in jail after receiving his third operating while intoxicated conviction last week.
Nicholas Fiore was sentenced to 80 days in jail with Huber privileges after being arrested for OWI in Lake Mills early last year. An additional charge of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content third offense was dismissed. The court revoked Fiore’s driver’s license for two years and he was ordered to pay a fine of $650 plus court costs of $1,863.74, including $56.74 in blood testing fees. He must also undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and attend the Jefferson County Victim Impact Panel as well as install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drives for 24 months.
According to a criminal complaint, Fiore was pulled over by Lake Mills Police Feb. 28, 2020 after he was observed tailgating a car traveling northbound on South Main Street. Police pulled Fiore over because his registration was expired.
Police observed while talking to Fiore the odor of intoxicants was coming from his breath and his speech was slurred and his eyes bloodshot and glassy and his cheeks were rosy. Fiore admitted he had one beer.
His preliminary breath test showed he had a .138 blood alcohol level. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
