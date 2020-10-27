In a back-and-forth regional final, third-seeded Lake Mills pushed top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran to a fifth set.
The Warriors won the decisive set in resounding fashion, claiming a 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 victory at LLHS on Saturday en route to their fifth consecutive regional championship.
“When I walked in to the huddle after the end of the fourth set, I heard the girls confidence as they talked about owning this last set and having confidence in each other,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “They really did that the fifth set. That never give up attitude and drive to compete is something really special about this group. We give glory to God for the opportunity to be regional champions, and we are thankful every day that He gives us the gifts and the chance to continue playing.”
Lakeside (9-4) led 17-16 in the second set and after a Lake Mills (9-15) sideout tied things but could never regain the lead. The Warriors had a kill followed by an ace by senior setter Kaylee Raymond to pull within even at 24 apiece. L-Cat junior outside hitter Ava Belling, who had a team-high 12 kills, pounded home a kill for a one-point edge. The L-Cats forced an errant returned to square the match at one.
“Our goal coming in to this match was to control the momentum,” Krauklis said. “We did an excellent job starting out strong, being aggressive, and controlling our errors. Lake Mills is a great team and we knew even after taking the first set, that they would come back strong, and they did just that.
“We unfortunately let them go on a 6-1 run before we able to start chipping away little by little to tie it up at 15. We were able to take the lead by one 17-16, but Lake Mills had a sideout to tie it up and we just couldn’t get the lead again that set.”
Warrior senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had three kills in a four-point stretch to make it 11-6 in the third set. Kuepers then had a block that extended the lead to seven before Lakeside went up 2-1.
Kuepers had 22 kills and three aces. Junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz and senior middle Ella DeNoyer each had 13 kills. DeNoyer added 2.5 blocks.
Raymond recorded 56 assists and junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz tallied three aces.
Senior middle Sydney Langille posted 3.5 blocks, sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson had 26 digs and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had 21 digs.
“I felt my passers did a great job of controlling the ball tonight, both on serve receive and on defense,” Krauklis said. “Lydia Bilitz was reading the defense well, and Cheyenne really stepped it up the last two sets to pick up the tips and rolls that Lake Mills used to beat us the second set. Lake Mills did an amazing job keeping some of our hard hit balls alive, and we had some really long rallies. I am proud of how my girls were able to persevere through that.”
For the L-Cats, junior outside hitter Katie Borchert totaled 10 kills. Junior setter Sydney Lewellin registered 37 assists and 20 digs and Belling dug out 18 shots.
“I am very proud of how hard my team played,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Our defense did a great job keeping balls alive and our offense used all of their tools at the net. We fought hard throughout every rally but unfortunately we had problems with some errors near the end. If there are any specific questions about the game please let me know.”
Senior middle Katie Palmer had 3.5 blocks and junior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen notched three aces.
“This team has pushed each other to improve during every practice and game this season,” Brock added. “The positivity and leadership our seniors Katie Palmer, Kayla Will and Sara Krull brought to this crazy season was exactly what we needed this year and we are going to miss everything they brought to our team next season.”
In a new wrinkle this season, sectional-qualifying teams are reseeded and a new sectional bracket was released on Sunday.
UP NEXT
The Warriors drew a No. 2 seed and will host third-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the sectional semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
