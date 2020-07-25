7/16/20

Assist fire department College Street

Warning speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation underage drinking Sandy Beach

Identity theft Water Street

7/17/20

Warning no parking this side Sandy Beach Road

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle lock out Sandy Beach

Hit and run Hwy V/89

Assist fire department Brookstone Drive

911 hang up Indian Terrace

7/18/20

911 Hang up S. Ferry Drive

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach x2

Warning speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Vehicle lock out Pope Street

Warning speeding Cth B/CTh V

Gas drive off S Main Street

911 hang up Water Street

Mutual aid State Patrol-accident I-94, mile marker 254

Warning speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street

7/19/20

Mutual aid State Patrol- Accident I-94, mile marker 258

Citation speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation operating without instructor, warning speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Mutual aid State Patrol accident I-94 Eastbound mile marker 268

Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road

911 hang up Sandy Beach

Citation fail to yield N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street

Theft, Truman narcotics N. Main Street

All other disorderly conduct Water Street

Found property Sandy Beach Road

7/20/20

Warning operating left of center S. Main Street/Topel Street

Vehicle lock out W Tyranena Park Road

7/21/20

Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning defective tail lamp and brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

Found property E. Lake Street

Theft E. Lake Street

Alarm E. Madison Street

Warning defective head lamp W. Madison Steet/College Street

911 hang-up E. Washington Street

7/22/20

15-day correction no Proof of insurance, suspended registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Citation expired registration, operating while suspended, 16th offense Owen Street/Reed Street

Warning expired registration Mulberry Street/Louise Street

Check welfare Fremont Street

Citation for operating after revocation 5th offense Sandy Beach Road

Warning failure to maintain high mount brake lamp N Main Street/W Madison Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.