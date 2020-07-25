7/16/20
Assist fire department College Street
Warning speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation underage drinking Sandy Beach
Identity theft Water Street
7/17/20
Warning no parking this side Sandy Beach Road
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle lock out Sandy Beach
Hit and run Hwy V/89
Assist fire department Brookstone Drive
911 hang up Indian Terrace
7/18/20
911 Hang up S. Ferry Drive
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach x2
Warning speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Vehicle lock out Pope Street
Warning speeding Cth B/CTh V
Gas drive off S Main Street
911 hang up Water Street
Mutual aid State Patrol-accident I-94, mile marker 254
Warning speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street
7/19/20
Mutual aid State Patrol- Accident I-94, mile marker 258
Citation speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation operating without instructor, warning speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Mutual aid State Patrol accident I-94 Eastbound mile marker 268
Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road
911 hang up Sandy Beach
Citation fail to yield N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street
Theft, Truman narcotics N. Main Street
All other disorderly conduct Water Street
Found property Sandy Beach Road
7/20/20
Warning operating left of center S. Main Street/Topel Street
Vehicle lock out W Tyranena Park Road
7/21/20
Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning defective tail lamp and brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
Found property E. Lake Street
Theft E. Lake Street
Alarm E. Madison Street
Warning defective head lamp W. Madison Steet/College Street
911 hang-up E. Washington Street
7/22/20
15-day correction no Proof of insurance, suspended registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Citation expired registration, operating while suspended, 16th offense Owen Street/Reed Street
Warning expired registration Mulberry Street/Louise Street
Check welfare Fremont Street
Citation for operating after revocation 5th offense Sandy Beach Road
Warning failure to maintain high mount brake lamp N Main Street/W Madison Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.