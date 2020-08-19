The Lake Mills City Council recognized Boyd Forest for years of service to the Lake Mills Parks Board at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“I personally having been on the council while Boyd was on the Parks Board and other activities over the years, he has been a very worthy member of our community,” said Diann Fritsch, council member.
“Thanks for your time and dedication,” said Rob Goetz, Parks and Forestry Director. “Thanks for the words of wisdom since I’ve been here…One thing Boyd does over the course of 20 years, and I’ve saved them, he sends me cards of inspiration, notes of congratulations.”
“It’s been a pleasure,” said Forest. “It will never be our home town because it can’t be, I’ve only been here 45 years. I can’t claim that.”
He said Lake Mills is small but has grown immensely.
“Thank you to Steve Wilke. I enjoy talking with him too,” he said. “Thank you very much for this honor.”
The council approved a resolution authorizing the reduction of the financial guarantee for the completion of public improvements at Tyranena Point, the subdivision being built off Mud Lake Road.
The financial guarantee consists of escrow funds of $88,000. The request for reduction is for $60,747.50, which would leave $27,252.50 in escrow.
In other business the council:
— Approved the sidewalk café license for Pyramid Event Venue.
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance for wireless communications facilities in the right of way in the city. Fifth Generation (5G) cellular wireless began when the initial standards for it were set at the end of 2017. Now the four main wireless carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon) are actively and rapidly building infrastructure to meet the market demand.
5G is faster, more flexible, and can handle very high volumes of data. This means increasing the potential and usage of such things as drones, guidance systems for self-driving cars, more and better telemedicine, and faster internet connections. It also means concerns about radiofrequency radiation, fear of potential adverse health effects, and a reduced coverage area resulting in the need for more cell towers. These towers are often referred to as Small Cell Wireless.
Based on recently adopted policy from the Federal Communications Commission and a newly enacted Wisconsin State Statute, it is inevitable the small cell wireless facilities will be allowed to be installed on city power poles.
