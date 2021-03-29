The Lake Mills Area School District invites the public to participate in the upcoming Strategic Planning Committee.
The district is setting its sights on the future of education in our community via the strategic planning process, and needs the help of the community as parents, community members, or business owner. It takes a collective effort to ensure all students are successful whether they are going straight into the workforce after high school or attending a two- or four-year college. It’s our job to make sure barriers are removed so that individual learning differences, ethnicity, or economic circumstances don’t define, constrain, or predict the success of our students.
The goal is to have 50 individuals participate in the Strategic Planning Committee. One must be committed to all four days of the strategic planning process:
— Friday, April 16th (8:00 AM - 3:30 PM)
— Saturday, April 17th (8:00 AM-Noon)
— Friday, May 14th (8:00 AM - 3:30 PM)
— Saturday, May 15th (8:00 AM-Noon)
To RSVP, contact Megan Larrabee at 920.648.2215 ext. 361 or megan.larrabee@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Tuesday, April 6th.
