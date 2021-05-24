Both Lake Mills High Schools will graduate Sunday.
Lake Mills High School will hold its 139th commencement exercises at 1 p.m. at the L-Cat Stadium. Masks are not required for the outdoor event.
The Class of 2021 consists of 126 graduates and will be led by junior honor guards Angelina Dressel, Carolyn Hanrahan, Olivia Karken, Gabrielle Mahr, Holden Mock, Mathew Nelson, Gracelyn Smith, Ava Stelter, Chloe Thompson, Kaitlyn Twesme and Emma Zimmermann.
The valedictorians and salutatorian will speak at the event.
Lakeside Lutheran High School will hold it’s graduation at 2 p.m. on the Lakeside Football Field.
The valedictorians will speak at the ceremony. The preacher will be Pastor Clark Schultz. The liturgist will be Pastor Michael Helwig.