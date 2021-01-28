MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported today an increase in private schools participating in the state’s three Private School Choice Programs, as the application period for parents/guardians to apply for their students for the 2021-22 school year opens Feb. 1, 2021.
The state’s three Private School Choice Programs allow eligible students to attend a participating private school in K4 through 12th grade. The private school, on behalf of the student’s parent, receives a state aid payment for each eligible student.
The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, which allows students residing outside of the city of Milwaukee and Racine Unified School District to participate, has 307 private schools and school systems registered for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of 27 from the previous school year. The Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, which requires students to reside in the city of Milwaukee, has 131 private schools registered for the 2021-22 school year, which is the same as the previous school year. The Racine Parental Choice Program, which requires students to reside in the Racine Unified School District, has 27 private schools registered for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of two from the previous school year.
For additional information about each of the programs, including how to apply, student eligibility requirements, application deadlines, and a full list of participating private schools, visit the DPI’s website at dpi.wi.gov/choice.
