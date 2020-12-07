The Lake Mills City Council will be filling a vacant position on the City Council by appointment, contrary to what was reported in last week’s Lake Mills Leader.
The position was vacated by the resignation of District 2 councilperson Steve Fields on Nov. 4. The individual appointed to fill vacancy by the City Council will serve the remainder of the current term ending April 6, 2022. Only persons who are 18 years of age, who are not convicted felons, who are not deemed to be legally incompetent, and who will have resided in District 2, consisting of Wards 2, 3, 6, & 7, as shown on the City of Lake Mills Ward Map, for at least 28 days before being selected to fill the vacancy, are eligible to be nominated to fill the vacancy on the City Council.
Qualified applicants may obtain a Declaration of Interest by visiting the Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 Water St., second floor or at the City of Lake Mills website https://www.ci.lake-mills. wi.us/. Completed Declarations of Interest and any applicable attachments should be returned to the Lake Mills City Clerk prior to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, at which time received Declarations of Interest, will officially be “filed” for consideration by the City Council.
Applicants will have the opportunity to address the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The City Council will nominate and vote on an appointee to fill the vacancy at the same meeting.
Questions should be directed to City Clerk Misty Quest, 200D Water Street, Lake Mills, WI 53551, mquest@ci.lake-mills.wi.us, 920-648- 2344.
One seat on the council will appear on the ballot, the council person at large seat held by Michael Foster. The council person at large seat is a three year term. Candidates for council will have until Jan. 5 to circulate nomination papers.
Two seats on the Lake Mills Board of Education are up for grabs. The seats are being held by David Roedl and Andrew Palmer.
The Lake Mills Area School District does not require nomination papers. Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement with the district. The paperwork for filing for the school board can be picked up at the district office.
Declarations can be made for council or school board through Jan. 5. If necessary a primary will be held Feb. 16, 2021.
