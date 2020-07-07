The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing and realigning County Highway A from Crossman Road to Topel Street, south of Lake Mills, starting this week.
The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be pulverized followed by the installation of culverts. Upon completion of the culverts, the roadway will be graded and compacted prior to paving the roadway.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until approximately mid-August, depending on the weather. During construction find an alternate route to travel.
Use caution within the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations. Those with questions should contact Brian Udovich, P.E., Operations Manager at 920-674-7273.
