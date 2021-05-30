From behind the bar a bartender hears a lot of stories from strangers and friends. Over the years many of the strangers became friends, and it’s the friends and regulars they will miss the most after 26 years. Larry “Moe” Haumschild Sr. is moving on to a new phase of life, his business Moe’s Place, N6810 County Highway B, was sold Friday, May 27 to Farmers and Merchants Bank, he said. They closed for business Thursday, May 27.
Haumschild, a Lake Mills native, and his wife Kathy bought the business July 13, 1995, prior to that the bar was known as Spanky’s. He did a lot of work to fix the place up in the early years.
“My family has been in the bar business off and on over the years,” he said. “When I saw it up for sale and saw what the price was it was right at that time to buy it.”
Prior to owning the bar, he worked at Universal Presentation Concepts in Madison doing CNC programing and design work. Kathy works full time for WPS Insurance.
Haumschild has been looking to retire from the business for a few years. He probably would have had it sold last year if it wasn’t for the pandemic, he said.
“People backed out all of a sudden when that stuff hit.”
He’s had a lot of people look at the building and property since it’s been for sale.
“Finally, after five months they called us up last week and said it’s a done deal.”
Haumschild will spend the month of June cleaning out the building.
It’s the regulars that have become friends that will make the transition the most difficult.
“That’s what makes business, your base, all the people that keep coming in and bringing other people in with them,” he said. “A lot of people have come and gone because of work and life changes. There are a lot of people who have come through this door that are gone now.”
Haumschild recalled the World War II veterans who would come in and tell war stories after he first bought the bar.
“We used to have a lot of those groups come in here.”
There has been one constant in 26 years Haumschild said and that’s how things change.
“Change in business, people and faces. We had people come in here and when their kids were old enough then their kids came in here. There have been a lot of different generations.”
The hardest thing about retiring from the bar business will be missing those friends.
“It’s hard, you are used to seeing people for so long. We enjoyed seeing people and a lot of them I will still see, but not seeing the same faces everyday it will be a new schedule of life.”
Haumschild plans to spend some time working on his cars and around the house as well as maybe a few trips that have been put off over the years.
He’s learned a lot being in business for himself the last 26 years.
“People don’t realize what you have to do being in business for yourself,” he said. “There is always a learning curve and you are always trying to keep your head above water.”
Moe’s has become a hangout for friends and family over the years, a place their kids Larry Jr. and Tyler could hang out with their friends after they were of age.
“They got to live their whole life here and see it all,” he said. “We made a lot of new friends through the ages.”