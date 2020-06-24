Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday afternoon authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support police in response to civil unrest in Madison.
“The protests in Madison last night resulted in serious injury to bystanders as well as significant damage to state property,” Evers said in the release. “The Wisconsin National Guard will serve in a limited authorization meant to make sure people can exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the safety of members of the public and state buildings and infrastructure.
In a news release, Evers said he ordered members of the Wisconsin National Guard into state active duty to support to local law enforcement and first responders.
According to state statute, any members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Madison Fire Department.
The release from the governor’s office said “the National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.”
