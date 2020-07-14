Lake Mills Spring athletes started their WIAA student contact days at Lake Mills High School July 1.
“The students are doing a really good job,” said Stephen Considine, vice principal and athletic director. “From their entry point to the prescreening questions. If they answer yes to any of the questions or have had contact with someone who is positive, we would send them home. We take attendance every day.”
No students have had to send anyone home yet, he said.
“It’s really been great. We’ve had great feedback. It’s been very positive for the way things are going should we have sports in the fall.”
The WIAA at a June meeting said they are committed to putting together post-season tournaments if teams want them, Considine said.
“It’s going to rely on local control in Jefferson County,” he said. “We want to have consistency in our county to make sure what we are doing aligns with everyone else.”
Considine said the new L-Cat Stadium has had some updates.
“We’ve been doing some updates to our new L-Cat stadium. We’re pretty excited about what’s been going on.”
The school board approved a resolution Monday night waiving academic eligibility grade requirements for fall sports until the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year.
"I'm really in favor of this," said Dave Roedl, board clerk. "These kids have suffered enough."
