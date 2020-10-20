Last week we wrote about the legacy of Cliff Topel and the Topel family as the family is in the process of making changes to their property on the south side of Lake Mills and building a new service station at the site where Cliff Topel built the original service station in 1948.
Lifelong Lake Mills resident Mary Price was kind enough to share with us that in the 1840’s, Philander Everson received land from the government including the present Topel land, all the way to the lake and north of the old RR tracks. In 1857 he built the small white house next to the Sweet Autumn Bed and Breakfast, until recently it was still in the Everson family. He then gave land to his son: George who built the present golf course home and farmed the course…his daughter Fannie Everson got land along the east side of South Main Street and he gave land to his son, William who eventually built the Sweet Autumn Inn Bed and Breakfast (now owned by Teri Nelson) for his son, Frank and the present Cliff Topel home for his son Garth.
“Garth hired Walter Topel who had several sons. Garth made it possible for Walter to inherit his property, knowing it would stay in the family a long time…as it has,” Price wrote to the Leader.
Thanks Mary for that interesting bit of Lake Mills history on the south side of town.
We’ve also heard from residents of the south side of Lake Mills and the Sandy Beach area who aren’t so happy about some of the development and proposed development going on in the area and especially at Sandy Beach. We’ve reported extensively on the public input sessions over the last year or so and last week we reported on apartments that will be going up at 1324 S. Main Street. Earlier this year town homes were approved for the corner of South Main and Sandy Beach Road. Change continues to happen in the area.
We’ve known for some time about a petition being circulated asking the Lake Mills City Council to stop work on further south side development and work at Sandy Beach until additional public input can be sought.
It’s our view that concerned citizens should attend or at the very least, view the meeting agendas and watch the meetings to understand what is going on in their city. Public input is sought at each meeting on any topic of interest to citizens. Meeting documents, agendas and videos can be found here: www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us/council.
The items being discussed and approved by the Lake Mills City Council, or any other board or commission don’t happen behind closed doors, if they did we wouldn’t be able to report on them. Attend meetings, share your ideas, write to your council representatives when you have questions and concerns. If they don’t know you have a problem with what they are doing they can’t change their minds.
If you believe strongly about an issue stand up and say something, but don’t complain after the fact if you didn’t.
Those who are not happy with the way city government is running should consider running for office at the next election.
