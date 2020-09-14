9/3/20
Found property County Road B
Possession of Marijuana Upper Tyranena Park
9/4/20
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Oak Street
Boat Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach Road
Boat Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach Road
Keep the Peace Louise Street
Warning Defective Brake Light W. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Hwy 89
911 hang-up Owen Street
Warning Defective Tail Light W. Madison Street/College Street
Warning Fail to Maintain High Mount Brake Light E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
9/5/20
15-day Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89
Parking Citation 72 hour violation Catlin Drive & S. Main Street
Citation Operating after Revocation 9th, No Insurance 15 Day Correction Expired Registration S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
15 Day Correction No Proof of Insurance, Improperly Attached License Plates S Oak Street/E Lake Street
Warning Improperly Displayed Plates, No Proof of Insurance Owen Street/N. CP Avenue
Warning Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed Mulberry Street/Hwy V
Vehicle Lockout N. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlamp S. Oak Street/E. Lake Street
EMS Assist Topel Street
9/6/20
Alarm Owen Street
Theft E. Grant Street
Trespassing Crestview Lane
Citation Operating After Suspension, 15 Day Correction No Proof of Insurance W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Operating with No Headlights Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Speeding W Tyranena Park Road
EMS Assist Water Street
9/7/20
15-day Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Vehicle Lockout Owen Street
Fraud Water Street
Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating After Revocation 2nd, 15 Day Correction Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street
15 Day Correction Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Registration Lamps Cherokee Path/Hwy V
Warning Defective High Mount Brake Lamp and Fail to Maintain Exhaust Hwy A/Mulberry Street
9/8/20
Alarm Owen Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Keyes
Check Welfare Water Street
Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia Hwy V & B West
Disorderly Conduct Indian Terrace
Identity Theft College Street
Alarm Grove Street
9/9/20
Citation Operating after Suspension of Registration Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate N. Main Street/E Washington Street
Warning Operating Without Headlights Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Operating with Defective Headlamp Cherokee Path/Hwy V
Check Welfare Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Phillips Lane
Warning: Defective Tail Light, Illegible Plate, Citation OWI (1st) S. Main Street & Phillips Lane
