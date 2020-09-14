9/3/20

Found property County Road B

Possession of Marijuana Upper Tyranena Park

9/4/20

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Oak Street

Boat Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach Road

Keep the Peace Louise Street

Warning Defective Brake Light W. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Hwy 89

911 hang-up Owen Street

Warning Defective Tail Light W. Madison Street/College Street

Warning Fail to Maintain High Mount Brake Light E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

9/5/20

15-day Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89

Parking Citation 72 hour violation Catlin Drive & S. Main Street

Citation Operating after Revocation 9th, No Insurance 15 Day Correction Expired Registration S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

15 Day Correction No Proof of Insurance, Improperly Attached License Plates S Oak Street/E Lake Street

Warning Improperly Displayed Plates, No Proof of Insurance Owen Street/N. CP Avenue

Warning Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed Mulberry Street/Hwy V

Vehicle Lockout N. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlamp S. Oak Street/E. Lake Street

EMS Assist Topel Street

9/6/20

Alarm Owen Street

Theft E. Grant Street

Trespassing Crestview Lane

Citation Operating After Suspension, 15 Day Correction No Proof of Insurance W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Operating with No Headlights Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Speeding W Tyranena Park Road

EMS Assist Water Street

9/7/20

15-day Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Vehicle Lockout Owen Street

Fraud Water Street

Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating After Revocation 2nd, 15 Day Correction Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street

15 Day Correction Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Registration Lamps Cherokee Path/Hwy V

Warning Defective High Mount Brake Lamp and Fail to Maintain Exhaust Hwy A/Mulberry Street

9/8/20

Alarm Owen Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Keyes

Check Welfare Water Street

Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia Hwy V & B West

Disorderly Conduct Indian Terrace

Identity Theft College Street

Alarm Grove Street

9/9/20

Citation Operating after Suspension of Registration Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate N. Main Street/E Washington Street

Warning Operating Without Headlights Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Operating with Defective Headlamp Cherokee Path/Hwy V

Check Welfare Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Phillips Lane

Warning: Defective Tail Light, Illegible Plate, Citation OWI (1st) S. Main Street & Phillips Lane

