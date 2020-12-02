Adopt a grandparent in Lake Mills
Contributed

Those looking to make Christmas a little brighter for those living in nursing homes and assisted living in Lake Mills are doing an adopt a grandparent program.

Those looking to sponsor a grandparent can donate $20 at the Lake Mills Market. The gift will include hand lotion, lip balm, socks, ornament, stuffed animal and holiday cards.

Children are invited to make holiday cards for the bags. Cards can be dropped off at the Lake Mills Market.

For more information contact hmschenkenberg@gmail.com

