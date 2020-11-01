COLBY — What better way to spend Halloween than chasing ghosts.
Not only were all three divisions split into different locations for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, but each of the divisions were run in three different sections.
Area runners competed in the final race of the day in Division 2 in the late afternoon, without having the head-to-head advantage of knowing who they needed to beat in order to finish where they hoped to.
The Lake Mills girls came up six points shy of bringing home some hardware, finishing fourth out of 12 teams with a team score of 125 points. Winneconne ran away with the girls title with a 79 score. Osceola (119) held off Kewaskum (122) and the L-Cats for the runner-up trophy.
Senior Lauren Winslow led the L-Cats, finishing 17th in 20 minutes, 13 seconds. Senior Brooke Fair (25th, 20:28), freshman Ava Vesperman (29th, 20:31), senior Jade Pitta (71st, 22:05), sophomore Jenna Hosey (76th, 22:10) also scored for Lake Mills. Freshman Olivia Klubertanz (81st, 22:22) and sophomore Madison Hahn (98th, 22:57) also competed for the L-Cats. Team scoring 8-12-14-43-48
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Abigail Minning (48th, 21:17) and freshman Paige Krahn (66th, 21:54) competed individually for the Warriors.
“Both girls notched season bests in a great opportunity to compete,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country Cameron Ausen said. “The course was a little soft after thawing from the overnight freeze and while it did not run as fast as it looked on paper, the girls ran admirably. Both were out faster in the first mile than they have been all season and worked well in the middle mile where they had to battle windy conditions out in the open.”
In the boys race, Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland finished 49th in 17:49.
“Cameron ran another good race and did as he has done all season,” Ausen said. “He got out aggressively in the first mile and battled during the second half of the race. He was a little disappointed with his time, but his final placing put him in the top half of all competitors and proved that he is right at home competing with athletes at that level. The chance to compete with the best in the state should provide good motivation for the future.
“It was an exciting atmosphere and one that I will never forget after what had been a strange, but rewarding season.”
WIAA DIVISION 2 RESULTS
Girls Team Scores — Winneconne 76, Osceola 119, Kewaskum 122, Lake Mills 125, Two Rivers 134, St. Croix Central 149, Catholic Memorial 150, Tomahawk 165, Freedom 171, Aquinas 224, Wautoma/Wild Rose 243, Colby 273.
Lake Mills Girls — 17. Winslow, 20:13.68; 25. Fair, 20:28.29; 29. Vesperman, 20:31.40; 71. Pitta, 22:05.18; 76. Hosey, 22:10.64; 81. Klubertanz, 22:22.53; 98. Hahn, 22:57.11.
Lakeside Lutheran Girls — 48. Minning, 21:17.88; 66. Krahn, 21:54.90.
Lakeside Lutheran Boys — 49. Weiland, 17:49.63.
