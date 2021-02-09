A 39-year-old Mukwonago man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with eluding an officer after fleeing town on North Main Street at speeds up to 50 miles per hour.
David Kuchan is charged with attempting to flee an officer and operating while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 13, 2020 Lake Mills Police spotted a vehicle driven by Kuchan. Police checked the registration and found the vehicle’s owner had a revoked license.
Police observed the driver, who they believed to be Kuchan, turn west onto a dead-end street on West Grant Street, a known drug area. Due to his revoked status police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver blew several stop signs and drove through a red light almost hitting a car at the intersection of North Main Street and Tyranena Park Road. The vehicle exited the city onto Interstate 94. Police terminated the pursuit and alerted the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Lake Mills Police obtained video surveillance from the Lake Mills Kwik Trip showing Kuchan at the gas station before the traffic stop.
If convicted Kuchan faces three and a half years in prison and a loss of driving privileges. He will appear in court via Zoom March 8 for an initial appearance.
