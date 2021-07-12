Governor Evers announced last week he vetoed Assembly Bill 383, authored by Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch (R-New Berlin), that would grant waivers to the WIAA transfer rules to students who changed schools due to COVID.
“I am disappointed that Governor Evers couldn’t see beyond the partisan divide to do what is right for the kids,” said Jagler. “The WIAA admitted that the past year has been an ‘unprecedented situation’ that ‘wreaked havoc on our lives’ but only partially addressed the situation of students sitting out a year for transferring schools. Governor Evers could have done the right thing and protected all the students who are about to find out they are ineligible for sports next year.”
Current transfer restrictions by the WIAA require the waiting period if a student transfers schools without physically moving addresses or has other extenuating circumstances. AB 383 would add an exemption for transfers during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years for students who transfer based on the “method of delivering educational programming.
A compromise was approved by the WIAA that if the student returned to their home school they wouldn’t have to sit out a year. But this will not help the students who want to stay at their new school.
“Student-athletes who found a home at their new school shouldn’t have to transfer again just to play sports.” Jagler continued, “Forcing another transfer just to keep their eligibility proves that the move is for sports and not academics. Too many families had to make impossible decisions due to forces out of their control. This bill would have helped bring some normalcy to their lives.”
Families that are facing eligibility concerns are encouraged to file an appeal with the WIAA immediately to try to address the issue.