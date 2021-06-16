The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education heard a presentation from Victoria Pratt of THRIVE of Jefferson and Dodge Counties, an economic development group working with employers in the area about how to expose students to jobs before they leave high school.
“The goal here is for people to go out into the world and take care of themselves,” Pratt said. “It doesn’t matter how many years you go to college. The point is to have a job and work.”
Businesses in the county are telling Pratt they have no workers to hire.
She said THRIVE is working to attract businesses to the area but in order to do it there needs to be workers.
Birth rates are declining in Jefferson County and the population of retired Americans is increasing.
“We have got to have working age people available to work or we will lose our businesses.”
There is currently a 3.7% unemployment rate in Jefferson County.
“They only count the people who are still in the system.”
She said wages are growing for those who are working in many sectors in the county.
“We need to see wages raised. We need our businesses to stay here and grow here, because they will pay for their workers. Wages are growing.”
There are more manufacturing workers in Jefferson County than anything else according to Pratt’s data and they’re making about $69,472 a year.
“In manufacturing in Jefferson County people are making money.”
Sixty-three percent of county employed workers leave the county to work.
The goal of the pilot program is to expose students to more businesses in the area and realize what types of jobs they offer there.
“The single greatest influence on career choice is personal interest and experiences, it’s exposure,” she said. “Getting kids opportunities and youth apprenticeships and tours of buildings they can learn what’s going on there.”
Pratt said growing careers in the manufacturing sector include human resources, marketing, software developers, financial managers and accountants, sales managers and production positions.
“All of those are career choices that are growing in manufacturing,” she said. “People have no idea that these jobs exist. They think everyone going into Johnsonville in Watertown is making sausage. They’re not.”
There are half a million unfilled manufacturing jobs in the United States.
“It’s making your kids and your school aware of the vast career opportunities exist.”
As of April 2021, the unemployment rate for 18 and 19-year-olds is 13%, Pratt said. Employers say they don’t feel high school graduates are ready for work.
“I don’t care how many years you go to college you have to go to work,” she said. “Career based learning provides young people with experiences in the real world of work.”
Lake Mills has an active Youth Apprenticeship program and for the first time hired a summer intern in the technology department.
“I’m not saying you’re not doing a good job; I’m saying we want to do more,” Pratt said.
The Heartland Talent Initiative is about the future pipeline of workers.
“We want to run this pilot program to see if it works.”
The goal is to increase student awareness of the career options that exist in their “known space,” increase the number of students who participate in on-site career experiences and increase connectivity and interaction between business and students in all the school districts located within their current labor basin area.
“Every employer is hurting and there is no end in sight.”
THRIVE is attempting to serve the employers in a 20-mile radius of Lake Mills to find out what types of opportunities they have.
“I need your support, help, guidance and direction. How do we get this to students in a way that is meaningful? How do we get them those real-world experiences before they graduate high school?”
“It’s hard for the staff to encourage this if they haven’t been in the businesses and have the same information,” said Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator. “We want them to see for themselves.”
Olson said she will provide updates to the board on the project.
“The more kids that walk those floors the more excited they get,” Pratt said.
Olson discussed class sizes going forward in the district. The plan is for 18 students in 4K, 20 students in grades kindergarten through grade two, 22 students in grades 3-5 and 25 students for grades 6-12.
“For the younger grades with one on one reading and math instruction, we would like to stay at the 20-22 range,” Olson said.
“I was encouraged to see the smaller class sizes in the lower grades,” commented Ken Eimers, board member.
They also take classroom square footage into consideration when planning student counts.
“When you get 25 kids in some of those middle school classrooms it can feel pretty tight,” Olson said.
The board approved building a new greenhouse at Lake Mills High School at a cost of no more than $150,000 of federal funds.
“We are in an agricultural part of the state and our greenhouse is really old and outdated,” Olson commented.
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni is willing to do some work and labor for the project.
“The sooner we can go out to bid for the greenhouse the sooner I can get the plans,” Olson said. “The culinary classes and the horticulture classes will both be using this.”
As a part of the consent agenda the board approved changing the graduation date for 2022 to a Friday night at the L-Cat stadium.
“I would like to get away from the Memorial Day graduation because of the hours of instruction. You can’t let seniors out two weeks ahead of time,” Olson said.
In other business:
— The board approved the employee handbook,
— Approved pay increases for support staff, middle managers and administrators.
— Approved the JEDIS Consortium Agreement.
— Approved joining the vaping litigation.
— Approved the National FFA Convention trip.
— Approved thousands of dollars in gifts.
— Approved the 2021-22 school budget.
Olson said she talked with Jefferson County’s epidemiologist who said case rates are down to just about nothing in the county.
“There is no reason to require masks even in the hallway for Summer School,” she said.