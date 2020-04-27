4/16/20 Unregistered unattached vehicle/trailer on street S. Main Street
4/16/20 911 Hang Up Fremont Street
4/16/20 911 Hang up E. Mills Drive
4/16/20 Mutual Aid America's Best Value Inn
4/16/20 Fire Assist Sandy Beach Road
4/16/20 Open Door Lake Mills High School
4/17/20 subject out of control Fremont Street
4/17/20 all other domestic dispute Water Street
4/19/20 Mutual Aid-Madison PD (death notification) E. Lake Street
4/19/20 10-50 PDO W. Tyranena Park Road
4/19/20 Disorderly Conduct, DC with Motor vehicle Bartel's Beach/E. Prospect Street
4/19/20 Emergency Detention S. Main Street
4/20/20 Check Welfare Mulberry Street
4/20/20 Citation Fail to Obey Traffic Sign in Work Area (x7) S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
4/21/20 subject out of control Fremont Street
4/21/20 Citation Fail to Obey Traffic Sign in Work Area S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
4/22/20 subject out of control Fremont Street
