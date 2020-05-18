The Tavern League of and its 5,000 members, is proud to recognize May as National Tavern Mont. The designation has been an annual tradition since 1953. Although Wisconsin taverns and licensed establishments are being decimated by closures due to the COVID-19 virus, there is still some reason to celebrate.
The Tavern League is proud to announce members donated $15,797,449 to 11,976 Wisconsin charities in 2019. This was accomplished through the efforts of the Tavern League Foundation, County Leagues and most importantly, individual members throughout Wisconsin who take pride in giving back to their communities. The Jefferson County Tavern League raised $175,000 for 156 charities.
Along with charitable donations, it is important to realize the positive economic impact the hospitality industry has in Wisconsin by producing 144,400 jobs and $935,000,000 in taxes paid. By creating jobs, paying taxes and supporting local charities members of the Tavern League of Wisconsin truly are "friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors,” the Tavern Leauge said in a press release.
“With this in mind, we urge people to support their local Tavern League establishments, whenever possible, during this COVID-19 virus crisis and throughout the year. Tavern League establishments now, more than ever, need your patronage and support.”
