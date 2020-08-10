Dear Editor,
It’s clear that the news cycle has been dominated lately, and with good reason. The current deadly pandemic and the cries of those long-denied justice should by no means be ignored. But we cannot forget about climate change because we simply do not have the time.
Climate Central has put together a digital map of all the places that will be below the rising sea level by 2050. London, Panama City, Bangkok, Alexandria, and Mumbai. Charleston, New Orleans, San Francisco, and even New York City will be submerged. CO2 concentrations are up 46% since the Industrial Revolution, from 280 to 411ppm. Average wildlife populations have dropped 60% in the last 40 years. We are heading in the opposite direction of solving this problem, and whether or not we’re ready to face it, the deadline is rapidly approaching.
I’ve heard over and over that young climate activists are an “inspiration” for “the future.” That’s not a real plan. By the time the rest of Gen Z is old enough to vote, we will have global food insecurity. Millions of people will be forced out of their homes and ways of life due to flooding or overheating. We need action today from the people who are CURRENTLY voting adults, CURRENTLY politicians, and CURRENTLY lawmakers.
Please. Google a petition, write a letter to your representative, and most of all, use your vote wisely. Look at what your candidates plan to do on climate change. We are all literally dependent upon it.
Laney Janczy
Lake Mills
