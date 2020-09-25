The last shotgun event of the season for the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization was a scramble that included mixed teams of both 9 and 18-hole golfers. It was another beautiful day on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and a pleasant round of golf was had by all. In first place was the team of Sarah Baird, Chris Gardenier, April Mickelson and Marge Stach. Second place was the team of Sue Adas, Marlene Lee and Betty Reay. In third place was the team of Cindy Hartman, Janice Hoiby, Carol Schneider and Mary Ann Zwaska. This week’s top two teams for online bridge included Linda Teske and Lynette Smith with the team of Patricia Cook and Marlene Lee following closely behind.
GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING
Don’t forget, there will be a general membership meeting at LRCC on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.