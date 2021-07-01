Almost 50 children participated in the Lake Mills Optimist Club Big Wheel Race June 26 after the Town and Country Day parade in the Leader Building parking lot.
Age 3 race winners
First Hadley Sweet
Second Cameron Jackson
Third Savannah Klettke
Fourth David Maahs
Age 4 race winners
First Carter Wiedenfeld
Second Zachary Garaan
Third Harrison Behselich
Fourth Kaiden Boettcher
Age 5 race winners
First Alex Manuel
Second Augie Littrel
Third Teddy Kaltenbach
Fourth Brynlee Wendorf
All kids participating were eligible for a drawing for the five big wheels used in the race. The winners were: Savannah Klettke, Brooklyn Jackson, David Maahs, Olivia Mauec and Brooklyn Simon.