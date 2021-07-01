Race winners

The first place winners from each age level group are seen.

 Contributed

Almost 50 children participated in the Lake Mills Optimist Club Big Wheel Race June 26 after the Town and Country Day parade in the Leader Building parking lot.

Age 3 race winners

First Hadley Sweet

Second Cameron Jackson

Third Savannah Klettke

Fourth David Maahs

Age 4 race winners

First Carter Wiedenfeld

Second Zachary Garaan

Third Harrison Behselich

Fourth Kaiden Boettcher

Age 5 race winners

First Alex Manuel

Second Augie Littrel

Third Teddy Kaltenbach

Fourth Brynlee Wendorf

All kids participating were eligible for a drawing for the five big wheels used in the race. The winners were: Savannah Klettke, Brooklyn Jackson, David Maahs, Olivia Mauec and Brooklyn Simon.

