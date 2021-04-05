Jefferson County Farmers are joining together to create a new farmer led coalition: the Jefferson County Soil Builders. The group will collaborate on how to improve soil quality, build sustainability and share their experiences with conservation and other farming practices.
In March, the Soil Builders met to develop a mission statement and plan of action. They have scheduled their first field day for April 14. The event will feature three soil pits to demonstrate soil tilth. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of County Road Q and West Road, 2.5 miles north of the town of Milford. Watch for signs for parking.
All area farmers are invited to attend. The event is free but registration is appreciated by calling the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-674-7110.
Find out more about Jefferson County Soil Builders on Facebook by searching @JeffersonCountySoilBuilders.
